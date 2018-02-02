Americans' big spending for Super Bowl Sunday festivities

The average American will spend about $80 on food, drinks and decorations for the big game. This year Super Bowl spending is expected to hit $15.3 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. The forecast is up 8.5% from last year.

Four out of five Americans say they’re tuning in on Sunday. More people will host watch parties at home as opposed to hitting the bar. Consumers in their late 20s and early 30s will spend about $180 on Super Bowl gear and food on average.

And the new jobs report is out for the month of January. The U.S. added 200,000 new jobs, and unemployment stayed at 4.1%, the lowest since 2000. And American wages are surging 2.9%, the best pace since 2009.

And Nintendo is bringing Mario Kart to smartphones. The gaming giant is bringing the popular game to your device as early as this April

Nintendo announced it has sold more than 14 million Nintendo Switches. Half of the gaming consoles were bought with the Mario Kart game.