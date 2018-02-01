Time Warner quarterly revenue rises 9%

On Our Radar

(Reuters) - Time Warner Inc (TWX), which is in the process of being bought by AT&T Inc (T), reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by the success of its latest superhero movie "Justice League".

The company's net income attributable to shareholders increased to $1.39 billion, or 1.75 cents per share, including a gain of $1.06 per share related to changes to U.S. tax laws.

In the year-ago quarter, the company earned $293 million, or 37 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $8.61 billion from $7.89 billion.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

