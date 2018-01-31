US stocks see State of Union snapback

U.S. markets were rebounding Wednesday morning, looking to snap back after two sessions of losses that resulted in the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding more than 500 points and putting it dangerously close to crossing below the 26,000 point waterline.

This comes after one of the most highly-anticipated events of the week concluded after the market close on Tuesday: President Trump’s State of the Union address.

Trump touted the state of the U.S. economy in his speech to the nation. While stocks may have suffered two sessions of losses, they are still slated to close the month with an impressive performance. The S&P 500 is on track to close the month up nearly 6%.

As the attention turns away from the speech, there is plenty of market-driving data to contend with. Earnings season continued in earnest on Wednesday, with results due from major nameplates including Facebook (FB), AT&T (T), eBay (EBAY) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Boeing (BA) already released its quarterly results pre-bell, and futures were climbing following a solid beat. As of 8:00 a.m. ET, Boeing was on track to add over 100 points to the Dow following opening bell.

Also, on Wednesday the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting will conclude. It is the last Fed meeting with Janet Yellen as chair, as Jerome Powell will now run the central bank.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was retreating on Wednesday. Earlier in the week it shot to a three-year high, which, according to analysts, caused investors to pull money out of equities.

The Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 were all higher in the pre-bell session.