Chesapeake Energy announces hundreds of layoffs

Energy FOXBusiness

Chesapeake Energy Corporation's 50 acre campus is seen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, April 17, 2012. From a single 6,000-square-foot building in 1989, the multi-building complex today contains almost one million square feet of office space and includes employee perks like on-site Botox treatments at the headquarters. Chesapeake Energy Corp. CEO Aubrey McClendon is one of the most successful energy entrepreneurs of recent decades. But he hasn't always proved popular with shareholders of the company he co-founded, the second-largest natural gas producer in the United States. Now, a series of previously undisclosed loans to McClendon could once again put Chesapeake's CEO and shareholders at odds. Picture taken April 17, 2012. To match Special Report CHESAPEAKE-MCCLENDON/LOANS REUTERS/Steve Sisney (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS ENERGY) - RTR30VUK

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) has announced the layoffs of about 400 employees, the vast majority at its headquarters in Oklahoma City.

The layoffs were announced Tuesday in an email to employees from Chesapeake CEO Doug Lawler.

Lawler says the layoffs are part of the company's continuing effort to "structure and position" itself for success.

The layoffs include about 330 employees in Oklahoma City. The remainder will be at company field offices in Louisiana, Ohio, Texas, Pennsylvania and Wyoming. That accounts for about 13 percent of the company's workforce.

The job cuts leave Chesapeake with a total of about 2,900 employees. About 1,800 of them are in Oklahoma City.

Lawler's email says employees affected by the layoffs will receive undisclosed assistance in "their personal and career transition."

