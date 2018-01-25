Home Depot to award $1,000 bonuses to hourly workers

Home Depot announced on Thursday it will pay its U.S. hourly workers a one-time bonus of up to $1,000 tied to President Trump’s tax reform.
"This incremental investment in our associates was made possible by the new tax reform bill," Craig Menear, Home Depot chairman and CEO, said in a statement.
The company is joining JPMorgan, Verizon, Disney and others in adding to employee compensation after President Trump signed a sweeping tax-reform bill into law last December.
The Home Depot bonus will be paid in addition to retailer’s existing bonuses. It employs more than 400,000 associates.
