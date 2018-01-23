Tide won't discontinue detergent pods, calls rumor a 'complete hoax'

Laundry detergent brand Tide dismissed speculation that it could discontinue its detergent packets to curtail on dangerous “Tide Pod Challenge” trend on social media, referring to the rumors as a “complete hoax.”

Continue Reading Below

“Tide Pods are used safely by millions of households across the country every day. We will continue to offer liquid laundry packets, together with other detergent forms,” Tide wrote on its official brand Twitter account.

Tide responded to a Twitter user who asked whether rumors that it would discontinue selling pods after Feb. 1 was true or “just an internet hoax.” Procter & Gamble, the parent company of Tide, confirmed to FOX Business that the speculation was “a rumor” and that Tide pods will not be discontinued.

It's a complete hoax. Tide Pods are used safely by millions of households across the country every day. We will continue to offer liquid laundry packets, together with other detergent forms. — Tide (@tide) January 23, 2018

The “Tide Pod Challenge” is a social media trend in which teenagers and other internet users film themselves eating the laundry detergent packets. The trend’s origins are unclear.

Authorities have repeatedly warned the public not to ingest laundry detergent packets due to various health risks, including severe internal damage and possible death. Social media platforms Facebook and YouTube have cracked down on the challenge and removed videos that violate their community guidelines.

Tide has issued several warnings against participating in the challenge. The brand also enlisted New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who endorses Tide, to star in a public service announcement warning about the health risks.