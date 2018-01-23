On Our Radar

JPMorgan hikes pay by 10%, opening hundreds of more branches on tax reform

Financials Reuters

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon discusses why the U.S. economy is booming and how the passing of the GOP tax reform bill will help boost American companies. video

JPMorgan CEO: US economy is strengthening

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon discusses why the U.S. economy is booming and how the passing of the GOP tax reform bill will help boost American companies.

Jan 23 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said it would increase wages, hire more and open new branches as part of a $20 billion investment following the overhaul of the U.S. tax code.

Continue Reading Below

The bank will increase wages for 22,000 employees by an average of 10 percent, ranging from between $15 and $18 per hour, hire 4,000 employees and open up to 400 Chase branches in new cities, it said. http://reut.rs/2n4C0xj

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments