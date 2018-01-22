US stocks range bound as government shutdown hits third day

U.S. stocks were range bound in early trade Monday, with the U.S. government shutdown entering a third day.



While the shutdown should pressure stocks, there has yet to be a major sell-off with investors focused on corporate earnings.

So far, earnings have been positive overall, but this week results are expected from nine Dow component companies and 78 S&P 500 companies.

The U.S. Senate is scheduled to vote at noon Monday for a stopgap spending measure, though support is uncertain.

In order for the shutdown to have a significant impact on markets, it will have to be a protracted shutdown, according to Wells Fargo, noting that in the past the market has had a muted reaction to shutdowns.

Last Friday, the S&P 500 rose to a fresh record, boosted by positive corporate earnings. Through Friday, the index was up 5.1% in 2018, its best 13-day start to a year since 1987, according to Dow Jones. The Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 also closed at records. Last week, the Dow climbed above 26,000 points.