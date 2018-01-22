On Our Radar

US stocks range bound as government shutdown hits third day

PwC Partner Mitch Roschelle on the impact of the government shutdown on the markets.

U.S. stocks were range bound in early trade Monday, with the U.S. government shutdown entering a third day.

While the shutdown should pressure stocks, there has yet to be a major sell-off with investors focused on corporate earnings.

So far, earnings have been positive overall, but this week results are expected from nine Dow component companies and 78 S&P 500 companies.

The U.S. Senate is  scheduled to vote at noon Monday for a stopgap spending measure, though support is uncertain.

In order for the shutdown to have a significant impact on markets, it will have to be a protracted shutdown, according to Wells Fargo, noting that in the past the market has had a muted reaction to shutdowns.

Last Friday, the S&P 500 rose to a fresh record, boosted by positive corporate earnings. Through Friday, the index was up 5.1% in 2018, its best 13-day start to a year since 1987, according to Dow Jones. The Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 also closed at records. Last week, the Dow climbed above 26,000 points.