Delta unveils new guidelines for service animals

Delta is cracking down on owners of service and support animals. The airline says the number of animals in the cabins is increasing and so are complaints -- which have nearly doubled since 2016. Starting on March 1, Delta will require owners to show proof of their animal's health or vaccinations at least 48 hours before a flight. Owners will also need to sign a statement vouching that their animal can behave.
The royal family is hiring with a job posting for a ‘communications assistant’ appearing on LinkedIn. The candidate would be based at Buckingham Palace but will also go on foreign tours. The 12-month contract involves producing content for social media and writing press releases and news updates for the royal family's website. The salary for the entry-level role is not specified, but it comes with a 'comprehensive' benefits package that includes 33 vacation days.
Peeps Oreos are making a comeback. Last year, Peeps flavored Oreos featured a golden cookie and a bright pink marshmallow creme. This year, you can get Peeps Oreos with a chocolate cookie and a purple marshmallow flavored creme. People have been posting on social media that they are already seeing these on store shelves.
