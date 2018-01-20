These are the 5 biggest business stories from this week

1. Amazon’s HQ2 competition narrows After examining more than 238 proposals from cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Amazon (AMZN) announced Thursday that it had narrowed the list of cities seeking to host the e-commerce giant’s second headquarters down to 20 top candidates. More Amazon HQ2 news... Amazon HQ2: Dallas, Pittsburgh fight for bid

What Amazon wants for its new HQ

2. Government shuts down: But how does this affect you? Congress failed to pass a short-term spending bill to continue funding the government through Feb. 16 -- but what does that mean for you? Check to see if your wages or your weekend plans -- national parks and museums often close during shutdowns -- are affected. More government shutdown... US government shuts down: What happens now?

3. Apple boons economy with promise of 20K jobs Just a few weeks after a major tax overhaul that slashed the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent, Apple (AAPL) announced plans to create 20,000 new jobs and establish a new U.S.-based campus as part of $350 billion in new "direct contribution" to the economy. On top of that, the tech giant said it anticipates repatriation tax payments of roughly $38 billion due to changes enacted by the tax reform bill, which calls for a 15.5 percent repatriation tax rate. In its most recent filing with the SEC, Apple listed $252.3 billion in overseas cash.