Amazon hikes prime membership fee

Amazon (AMZN) is increasing the price of its monthly prime membership to $12.99 per month from $10.99 per month, effective January 19, 2018, while maintaining its annual membership fee at $99.
Continue Reading Below
The company also increased the monthly subscription fee for Amazon Prime student members to $6.49 from $5.49.
An Amazon spokesperson told FOX Business that, “For existing prime members the new price will apply to their first renewal payment after February 18.”
Amazon’s annual membership has been $99 for almost four years. In March 2014, the company announced an increase to the annual membership to $99 from $79, according to Giaom, after telling members in January 2014 that a price increase was likely due to “the increased cost of fuel and transportation as well as the increased usage among Prime members.”
More from FOX Business
Monthly members will now pay $155.88 per year, if they keep their membership for 12 months, versus the $99 they would pay upfront for an annual membership.
Commenting on the price increase, the spokesperson added: “The number of items eligible for unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping increased in recent years from 20 million to more than 100 million items. We have expanded Prime Free Same-Day and Prime Free One-Day delivery to more than 8,000 cities and towns.”
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
What do you think?
Click the button below to comment on this article.