YouTube's latest step to remove ads from controversial videos

YouTube is taking another step to make sure that ads on its site won't appear with controversial videos. The company has ordered hundreds of its workers to watch thousands of hours of premium content, known as 'Google (GOOGL) Preferred.' YouTube says a full review should be completed by the end of March. New videos will be reviewed before they are posted on the site.

Wal-Mart (WMT) has a new way to get rid of your unused meds safely, and you don't even have to leave your house. The retailer will hand out free chemical packets that turn painkillers into a useless gel that can be thrown away. The packets will be given out with opioid prescriptions filled at Wal-Mart's 4,700 pharmacies.

And McDonald's (MCD) is pledging to have fully recyclable packaging by 2025. The fast-food chain also said recycling bins will be put in its restaurants. About half of McDonald's packaging comes from renewable, recycled or certified materials.