Ford to spend $11B on electric vehicles through 2022

Ford (F) will now spend $11 billion on electric vehicles through 2022, increasing its previous estimates as it races to catch up on battery-powered cars.

Ford previously committed $4.5 billion dollars on electric vehicles by 2020 and then added an additional $500 million dollars.

Ford plans to offer a "very wide range" of electric vehicles in Europe and the U.S., including an electric sports car scheduled to arrive in 2020.

Google (GOOGL) has removed from its Google Play Store more than 60 gaming apps, many seemingly targeted at kids, that contained malware that showed pornographic ads.

Researchers from security firm check point discovered the malware, called adult swine, in apps that had been downloaded more than 3 million times.

The gaming apps include titles such as Mcqueen Lightning Car Racing Game, Subway banana Run Surf, and Paw Puppy Run Subway Surf.

Speaking of Google -- have you ever wondered who your art doppelganger is? Social media is being flooded with Google's pick as part of a new feature that compares a user's selfie with Google's catalog of historical artworks.

The Google Arts & Culture app uses computer-vision technology to examine what is similar about your face to the thousands of pieces of art that are shared with Google by museums and other institutions. The app has quickly become one of the top free downloaded apps.