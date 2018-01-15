Dow surpasses 26,000 in record time

The Dow Jones industrial average crossed the 26,000 point milestone at the opening bell on Tuesday, in a record-setting seven sessions.

The latest 1,000 point milestone move broke the previous record of 23 sessions when the Dow moved from 24,000 to 25,000 points.



The U.S. stock and bond markets were closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, though stock market index futures gained. On Tuesday, a big chunk of the Dow’s gains could be attributed to UnitedHealth Group (UNH) which was surging in the pre-market session after a big earnings and revenue beat.

On Friday, stocks booked their second-straight week of gains and ended at record levels. Adding extra impetus to the markets last week was the latest batch of earnings and economic data. Earnings season is officially underway, and last week some major financial nameplates released their quarterly results.

At Friday’s close, the Dow and the S&P 500 were up more than 4% over the first two weeks of 2018, while the Nasdaq added more than 5% over the same time period.

When it comes to the Dow’s rally since it crossed 25,000, three stocks have accounted for more than half of the index’s gains. They are Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT) and United Technologies (UTX).

The S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 also hit all-time highs on Tuesday.