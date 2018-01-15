Dow charging toward 26,000 in record time

As of 1:31 a.m. ET, Dow Jones futures were 187 points higher, or 0.72% to 25998, S&P 500 futures were up 9 points, or 0.32% to 2797, while the Nasdaq futures gained 17 points, or 0.25% to 6792.

The U.S. stock and bond markets were closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, though stock market index futures posted gains in a shortened session, which put the Dow within mere points of its next 1,000-point milestone of 26,000.

The Dow hit 25,000 on Jan. 4, which means that if the Dow hits 26,000 when U.S. markets open for business on Tuesday, the Dow will add 1,000 points in just seven sessions, making it the shortest time between 1,000-point milestones ever.

On Friday, stocks booked their second-straight week of gains and ended at record levels. Adding extra impetus to the markets last week was the latest batch of earnings and economic data. Earnings season is officially underway, and last week some major financial nameplates released their quarterly results.

At Friday’s close, the Dow and the S&P 500 were up more than 4% over the first two weeks of 2018, while the Nasdaq added more than 5% over the same time period.

When it comes to the Dow’s rally since it crossed 25,000, three stocks have accounted for more than half of the index’s gains. They are Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT) and United Technologies (UTX).

Through Friday, the Dow had posted 77 record closes under President Donald Trump. The S&P 500 has 69 record closes, and the Nasdaq has 74 record closes since Trump’s inauguration.