Dow gears up to hit 26K in record time

The Dow Jones Industrial Average’s blistering rally looks set to continue on Friday, even after the key stock index did something that it has never done before: adding over 500 points in just seven sessions.

Continue Reading Below

If the Dow’s rally continues at the same clip, it could add 1,000 points in record time.

Friday also marked a key session for earnings session with results from financial heavyweights, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and BlackRock (BLK) all hitting the tape.

Even as the markets continue to set new records, there is a lot riding on earnings season with investors digesting tax reform-related charges and the potential for bigger earnings down the road.

Analysts widely expect that as tax reform is implemented, corporate earnings will get a big boost. There is also hope that Trump will pass an infrastructure spending program, which could further stoke the market rally.



It’s not just the Dow that is benefiting; the other key U.S. stock indexes were pointing to a higher open on Friday, with a pullback in the U.S. dollar aiding the upside. While earnings will be an important part of the news flow on Friday, investors will also have other economic data, including U.S. consumer price inflation and retail sales, to contend with.



