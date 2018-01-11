Dow’s 500-point jump one for the record books

Thursday is set to be another record-setting session on Wall Street, with stocks returning to their winning ways after a brief dip on Wednesday.



Energy shares were leading the charge as oil continued to climb, with prices that hit a three-year high.



The Dow Industrials, Nasdaq Composite, Russell 2000, the Dow Transports, and the S&P 500 all hit all-time intraday highs, while four Dow stocks hit intraday records: Caterpillar (CAT), Boeing (BA), UnitedHealth (UNH) and JPMorgan (JPM). JPMorgan will release its latest quarterly results Friday morning.



The Dow, S&P 500 and Russell 2000 are all on pace for a record close.

The Dow stretched above 25,500 points during trading on Thursday. It has been just seven trading sessions since the Dow crossed the 25,000-point milestone in the fastest 1,000-point move in history. The subsequent rally marked the fastest 500-point move on record, according to the WSJ Market Data Group.