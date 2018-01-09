Boeing delivers record number of commercial jets in 2017

U.S. airplane manufacturer Boeing (BA) on Tuesday announced it delivered 737 commercial aircraft in 2017, driven by output of its 737 and 787 jets.

Boeing also said it grew its backlog with 912 net orders valued at $134.8 billion at list prices; in 2016 the company delivered 748 aircraft and booked 668 net orders worth $94.1 billion at list prices.

The latest numbers reflect growing demand, especially in the single-aisle market and likely puts the company ahead of its French rival Airbus. Boeing said its gross orders for 2017 totaled 1,053, with 865 from the 737 family and 107 from the 787 family of aircraft. Airbus is likely to meet its target of delivering more than 700 commercial aircraft in 2017, according to Reuters.

While Airbus beat the Chicago-based planemaker in terms of orders and commitments at the Dubai Air Show in November, including scoring its largest-ever deal with U.S. private equity firm Indigo Partners worth nearly $50 million, Boeing did very well at the Paris Air Show earlier in the year. Despite being on Airbus’ home turf in France, Boeing won 571 net new orders and commitments valued at $75.8 billion at list prices, while Airbus said it totaled 326.

The battle between the two aircraft manufacturers has gone beyond simply orders and commitments over the course of last year and into 2018. Boeing and Canadian planemaker Bombardier have been in the midst of a trade dispute, with the American company accusing the latter of selling its C Series single-aisle jets at much lower prices in the U.S. market. As a result, the U.S. Department of Commerce placed a near-300% tariff on imports of Bombardier’s jet. In October, Airbus took a majority stake in the C Series program.