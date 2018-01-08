On Our Radar

Mylan CEO Heather Bresch on competition from generic EpiPens

Business Leaders FOXBusiness

Mylan NL CEO Heather Bresch is sworn in before a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on the Rising Price of EpiPens, at the Capitol in Washington, U.S. September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Mylan NL CEO Heather Bresch is sworn in before a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on the Rising Price of EpiPens, at the Capitol in Washington, U.S. September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas (Copyright Reuters 2016)

DEVELOPING: Mylan CEO Heather Bresch joins "Mornings with Maria" at 8:20am E.T., to discuss drug prices, the growth of generic EpiPens and the company's completion of its $1 billion stock buyback plan.

Continue Reading Below

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments