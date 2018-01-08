Fired Google engineer sues over alleged discrimination against conservatives

James Damore, a former Google software engineer, is suing the Silicon Valley company for discrimination after the tech giant fired him for penning a controversial internal memo claiming the search engine created a “politically correct monoculture.”

In an exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Charles Payne, Damore said Google continuously discriminates against conservatives and white men creating a toxic environment that is detrimental to its employees.

“There’s continue harassment and career sabotage of anyone that expresses a conservative viewpoint and there’s constant shaming and attacks against white men within Silicon Valley,” he said.

The class-action lawsuit was filed Monday in the Santa Clara Superior Court alleging Google "discriminated against employees for their perceived conservative political views."

Damore’s attorney Harmeet Dhillon expects others may come forward and said the names of several of the people’s story in the lawsuit were not disclosed amid fears they would be blackballed in Silicon Valley.

“Not only does the small cadre of extreme leftist that are running Google or managing Google not tolerate viewpoints like James’ and other legitimate viewpoints, but they threatened people with career sabotage,” she said.

The 10-page memo dubbed “Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber,” questioned the benefits of diversity programs and suggested women may be biologically inferior engineers.

“I used the psychological literature to try to suggest ways that we can actually make Google a better place and a more welcoming place for women,” Damore said on FOX Business’ “Making Money with Charles Payne.”

Damore said and that Google misinterpreted the memo because it challenged their accepted view.

“[Google] felt it was a challenge to the orthodoxy and it needed to be silenced so they smeared me and anyone that supported me,” he said.

Google provided a statement to FOX Business saying, “We look forward to defending against Mr. Damore’s lawsuit in court.”