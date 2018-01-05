10 jobs at risk of becoming extinct

While the December jobs report missed expectations -- 148,000 jobs were added instead of the anticipated 190,000 -- 2017 was still a very strong year for jobs growth. The December reading showed the unemployment rate remained steady at 4.1%, a 17-year low.

While it seems like everyone who wants a job, has one, the fact is there are sectors of the economy that are performing better than others, and thus areas with fewer jobs.

Looking forward, the jobs market will evolve as the economy evolves, and, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are areas where jobs creation will actually shrink through 2026.

With a bleak outlook for jobs in some sectors, and employers voicing their concerns about the current skills gaps, resulting in many high-paying positions going unfilled, now may be the time to consider a career change if you hold one of the following occupations.

Here are jobs that the BLS estimates will see big losses in available positions between 2016 and 2026.

1. Locomotive firer (-79%)

2. Respiratory therapy technician (-56%)

3. Parking enforcement worker (-35%)

4. Word processors and typists (-33%)

5. Watch repairer (-29%)

6. Electric equipment repairers, motor vehicles (-25%)

7. Foundry mold and coremakers (-24%)

8. Pourers and casters, metals (-23%)

9. Computer operators (-23%)

10. Telephone operators (-23%)