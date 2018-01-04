US economy adds more than 2M jobs in 2017

ADP released its December jobs data Thursday morning, which showed 250,000 jobs were created in December, handily surpassing analysts’ expectations for 190,000.

Adding this latest measure to the Bureau of Labor Statistics monthly tally for 2017, which includes preliminary estimates for October and November, shows that the U.S. economy added nearly 2.2 million jobs in 2017, President Donald Trump’s first year of leadership.

For 2018, there is optimism that job creation will further accelerate due to tax reform. Numerous corporations have already announced bonuses and wage hikes as a result of the tax reform bill passed by the Trump administration.