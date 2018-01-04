Dow breaches 25,000 in early trading

The Dow Jones Industrial Average breached 25,000 points in early trading Thursday, putting the stock index on track to do something it has never done before.

If the Dow closes above 25,000 points Thursday, it will mark just 23 days since it closed above 24,000 for the first time. This would be the shortest stretch between 1,000 point milestones, ever.

So far the Dow Jones Industrial Average has crossed six 1,000-point milestones since President Donald Trump’s election on Nov. 8, 2016. A finish above 25,000 would be the seventh 1,000 point milestone.

Thursday’s higher session comes as markets continue their positive momentum from last year. The Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq all set new record-highs in early trading.

Oil futures have also experienced a rally, getting a boost from the cold snap bearing down on much of the U.S., and the protests in Iran. Both major crude oil benchmarks, WTI and Brent crude, are currently trading at their highest prices since mid-2015.