5 stocks dominate the Dow's 25K milestone in 2018

Here’s the list of these power players to watch this year, compiled with the help of our partners at the WSJ Market Data Group.

While President Trump credited the Dow’s advance, in part, to the dialing back of regulations, several of these companies are poised to benefit from a host of other factors, including an improving economy, tax reform and in general solid strategies.

The Dow’s climb to the fresh record of 25,000 on Thursday registered the fastest 1,000-point advance ever -- just 23 days. This year, while it is still early, five stocks are responsible for 45% of the point gains in 2018.

1. IBM After a dismal 2017 in which shares fell over 7% while the broader markets soared, IBM (IBM) could be looking at better days in 2018. Big Blue was raised to outperform by RBC Capital at the start of the year on the view revenue will pick up helped by equal spending on the cloud and data centers. Ticker Security Last Change %Chg This is good news for CEO Ginni Rometty, who has struggled to keep shareholders, including billionaire Warren Buffett, happy. Last year, the Oracle of Omaha cut his holdings of IBM by over 10 million shares, according to SEC filings. So far this year, IBM is the top contributor to the Dow, adding 58.5 points, and the stock is the second-best percentage performer behind General Electric (GE) rising 5%.

2. UnitedHealth The health insurer, which was one of the first to denounce Obamacare, is being recommend by Goldman Sachs (GS) as a buy. The firm sees the stock advancing to $269 per share, a 20% move from current levels. Ticker Security Last Change %Chg Thus far, UnitedHealth has added over 30 points to the Dow this year.

4. Apple Now that President Trump has made good on his plan to lower the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% as part of his tax reform overhaul, all eyes are on Apple (AAPL). The tech giant has a boatload of cash sitting overseas, about $300 billion, the most of any U.S. company. Ticker Security Last Change %Chg More From FOXBusiness.com... Trump: This is largest tax cut in history of our country Will CEO Tim Cook bring some of that money back to America? While it is too soon to tell, investors will likely pepper Cook on the company’s next earnings call set for Feb. 1. Either way, investors are betting on the company in 2018. So far, it has added 26 points to the Dow this year.