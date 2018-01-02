Weight Watchers leads pop in stocks tied to New Year’s resolutions

Shares of companies associated with New Year’s resolutions were mostly higher on Tuesday, the first trading session of 2018, with Weight Watchers (WTW) leading the charge, up over 5% in morning trade.

Weight Watchers, which named music producer DJ Khaled its “social media ambassador” in 2018, isn’t the only New Year’s resolution-related company seeing positive movement in its shares. On Tuesday, Fitbit (FIT), Nutrisystem (NTRI), and Herbalife (HLF) were also higher.

MAJOR 🔑 ALERT! Today we're welcoming a new member to the #WWFamily, @DJKhaled! We're excited to share in his journey and be his partner as he Freestyles his way to his goals. Join him on his journey: https://t.co/WknkPAVe1c #wwfreestyle #weightwatchers pic.twitter.com/ZTqWn2cFhY — Weight Watchers (@WeightWatchers) January 1, 2018

Shares of athletic apparel manufacturer and seller Lululemon (LULU) gained on Tuesday. While the company could, in theory, be benefiting from increased demand for active wear, according to MarketWatch, on Monday, JPMorgan (JPM) analysts raised their price target on the stock significantly, to $87 from $79.

While diet-related companies and even an athletic apparel company were climbing, publicly traded gyms were largely missing out on the upside. Shares of Planet Fitness (PLNT) were lower, but a downgrade to hold from buy by Jefferies could be behind the share decline.