Dow trims losses as investors digest Flynn news, eye tax reform progress

U.S. stocks fell on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s losses accelerating sharply following an ABC news report that said Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will testify that he was directed to make contact with the Russians.

Continue Reading Below

When the news broke, U.S. stocks, which were modestly lower, saw a steep sell off with the Dow plunging about 300 points. As of noon ET, the Dow was down 0.8% at 24,081. On Thursday, the Dow closed at an all-time high of above 24,000 points.

The Dow’s 400-point move from high to low today is the largest intraday swing since June 24, 2016, in reaction to Brexit.

The CBOE volatility index hit its highest level since August as traders reacted to the news.

Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to a single count of making false statements to the FBI. According to FOX News, he reportedly has agreed to cooperate with the Mueller investigation.

While stocks had an immediate, steep reaction, they later trimmed their descent. At 1:26 p.m. ET on Friday, the Dow was down 92 points, or 0.39%, at 24,176.36.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The regroup came as Senator Mitch McConnell said the Republicans have enough votes for the tax bill. While investors may have priced in the worst case scenario, in a statement following Flynn's guilty plea, Donald Trump's attorney Ty Cobb said, "nothing about the guilty plea or the charge implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn."

The ABC report has not been confirmed anywhere else.