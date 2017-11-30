Dow gains steam after record 24K open

The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed the 24,000 point waterline when the markets opened on Thursday. While this was a new intraday record high for the index, the rally has gained extra impetus as the session has gone on. The hope that tax reform will soon be enacted is a major factor driving markets higher.

Continue Reading Below

The sentiment that tax reform will soon pass increased after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday said the Senate tax bill will pass “late tonight or tomorrow,” while the endorsement of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) was crucial. McCain was instrumental in defeating Republicans’ attempt to overturn ObamaCare.

The S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 also hit record highs on Thursday. Many believe that tax reform will add further upside to the U.S. economy. In mid-November, UBS analyst Keith Parker told FOX Business’s Stuart Varney that tax cuts are not yet baked into the market.

“If we get a 20% corporate tax rate, then companies’ earnings per share could increase by 10%.”

UBS Chairman Axel Weber told FOX Business's Maria Bartiromo that "there will most likely be very soon tax reform, and that will help corporate a lot. We expect tax rates to go down to something like 20%. That could easily mean that we will get another 10% move in the next couple of months on the equity markets."

In addition, the U.S. economy is on the upswing. Third-quarter GDP rose 3.3% in its second reading on Wednesday, better-than-expected. Earlier in the week, Consumer Confidence hit the highest level in 17 years and New Home sales, rose to the highest level in a decade.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Spreading optimism on Thursday was another drop in U.S. jobless claims, and more positive corporate earnings from the likes of Kroger (KR), the second-largest general merchandise retailer behind Walmart (WMT). Also warehouse club Costco (COST) reported a 10% jump in same-store sales for November.

The best performing Dow stocks since the index crossed 23,000 are Nike (NKE), Walmart (WMT), Cisco (CSCO), Intel (INTC), and 3M (MMM).