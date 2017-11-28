Emerson withdraws offer to acquire Rockwell Automation

Emerson (EMR) on Tuesday announced it has withdrawn its proposal to buy Rockwell Automation (ROK) for $225 per share.

Continue Reading Below

“The Rockwell Board again rejected our offer, which would have delivered approximately $30 billion of value to Rockwell shareholders,” Emerson Chairman and CEO David N. Farr said in a statement. “We are disappointed that the Rockwell Board refused even to discuss the potential combination of our two great companies.”

The latest bid Emerson submitted was its third; the company had made offers in October for $215 per share offer and in August for $200 a share.