Cyber Monday on track to set record for online sales

By Retail FOXBusiness

Cyber Monday expected to see more than $6B in sales

Barrons.com editor-at-large Jack Otter on the rise in online shopping.

Cyber Monday was poised to set a new record for online sales in the U.S., as more holiday shoppers used their smartphones to search for bargains.

Shoppers spent a whopping $840 million by 10 a.m. ET, an increase of nearly 17% compared to last year, according to Adobe Analytics data cited by Reuters. Revenue from mobile shopping soared 41%.

Online retailers are expected to book $6.6 billion in revenue by the end of the day. A year ago, Cyber Monday generated $5.6 billion in e-commerce spending.

Adobe analysts say consumers can find the biggest discounts on toys. Retailers are also offering Cyber Monday deals on computers and televisions.

