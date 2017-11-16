Comcast approached 21st Century Fox over acquisition interest

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) has approached 21st Century Fox (FOXA) to express acquisition interest, according to people familiar with the situation.

It's unclear whether the cable giant is exploring a purchase of all or part of Fox. When Walt Disney Co. recently approached Fox, the two sides discussed a potential deal in which Fox would only sell its movie and TV studio, some U.S. cable networks and international distribution business, but not its news and sports networks or the Fox broadcast network. The Disney-Fox talks fell apart.

Any deal would be sizable. 21st Century Fox has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion. There's no guarantee the talks will lead to a deal.

21st Century Fox and Wall Street Journal parent News Corp share common ownership.

21st Century Fox is the parent company of FOX Business.