Under Trump, stock market has best first year since FDR

Stocks have been on a tear ever since President Donald Trump surprised the political world with an election victory on Nov. 8, 2016. In fact, on the one-year anniversary of Trump’s win, the Dow has booked its best-ever first year under a new administration since 1945.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow has soared 28.5% since Election Day 2016, the fourth-best performance in history and the top mark since Franklin Roosevelt and his successor, Harry Truman, in 1945. Under Roosevelt and Truman, the Dow gained 29.83% in the first year, according to Dow Jones statistics. Trump has surpassed Bill Clinton, who saw the Dow move 26.5% higher in the year following his re-election in 1996.

On average, the Dow advances 6.04% in the year following Election Day. Stocks typically do better under Republican presidents. The average gain for the Dow is 8.03% when a Republican is in the White House. For Democrats, the Dow climbs an average 3.55% in their first year post-election.

Investors have reacted positively to the Trump administration’s economic policies and its pledge to roll back regulations. More recently, the market has climbed to fresh records amid strong corporate earnings and Republicans’ efforts to cut taxes.

The Dow closed at a fresh all-time high Tuesday, the blue-chip index’s fourth straight record close and its 58th since Trump’s inauguration. Going back to the presidential election, the Dow has hit 75 record closes. The S&P 500 has 60 records to its credit over the same period, while the Nasdaq Composite has 72.

The stock with the best run among all S&P 500 members is chip maker Nvidia (NVDA), which has gained 197.3% over the past 12 months. Invisalign maker Align Technology (ALGN) is up 177.4%. Micron Technology (MU), another manufacturer of semiconductors, has jumped 151.4%.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Other big winners since Trump’s election victory include NRG Energy (NRG), Boeing (BA), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Anthem (ANTM), Marriott International (MAR), Caterpillar (CAT), Bank of America (BAC) and Apple (AAPL).