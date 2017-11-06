On Our Radar

21st Century Fox shares spike on reports of Disney talks

Shares of 21st Century Fox (FOXA) spiked over 8% on reports that the company recently held talks with Walt Disney (DIS) to buy certain company assets, including the film studio, according to The Wall Street Journal. These same reports say talks are currently not in progress. 

Shares of Disney were also higher in afternoon trading by nearly 2%. The House of Mouse is set to report earnings on Thursday. 

21st Century Fox is the parent company of FOX Business and Fox News.

 

 