Sears, Kmart to close 63 locations across US

In yet another blow to the retail industry, Sears Holdings (NASDAQ: SHLD) announced that it will close 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores in late January 2018, with liquidation sales beginning as soon as Nov. 9.

Sears Holdings has been plagued with low profits, and the move follows the closing of about 250 stores already announced this year.

Meanwhile, Sears launched a “holiday blowout” sale at both chains that began Wednesday and will last until Nov. 25, a day after Black Friday.

The dark cloud over brick-and-mortar retailers is largely due to e-commerce giants like Amazon taking over the marketplace.

A look at the latest Sears and Kmart closures:

Alabama: Two locations
Kmart - Albertville
Sears - Tuscaloosa

Arkansas: Two locations
Sears - Fort Smith
Sears - Fayetteville

Arizona: Two locations
Kmart - Casa Grande
Sears - Mesa

Colorado: One location
Sears - Greeley

Florida: Three locations
Kmart - Clearwater, Milton, Sebring

Georgia: Five locations
Kmart - Dalton, Macon, Tifton
Sears - Lithonia, Valdosta

Idaho: One location
Kmart - Ammon

Illinois: One location
Kmart - Effingham

Kentucky: Four locations
Kmart - Frankfort, Glasgow, Henderson, Versailles

Maryland: One location
Sears - Baltimore

Massachusetts: One location
Sears - Lanesboro (Pittsfield)

Michigan: Three locations
Kmart - Battle Creek, Clinton Township, Mt Pleasant

Minnesota: One location
Kmart - Thief River Falls

Missouri: Four locations
Kmart - Independence, Poplar Bluff, Sedalia, St Louis

New Jersey:
Sears - Phillipsburg

North Carolina: One location
Kmart - Jacksonville

Ohio: Five locations
Kmart - Austintown, Cleveland, Hillsboro, Oregon, St. Marys

Pennsylvania: Seven locations
Kmart - Clarion, Moon Township / Coraopolis, Moosic, Shamokin Dam
Sears - Indiana, Pennsdale/Muncy, State College

South Dakota: One location
Kmart - Aberdeen

Tennessee: Three locations
Kmart - Cookeville, Nashville, Tullahoma

Texas: Three locations
Kmart - Texarkana
Sears - Lufkin, San Angelo

Utah: One location
Sears - Salt Lake City

Virginia: Five locations
Kmart - Abingdon, Danville, Lynchburg, Richmond
Sears - Colonial Hts

West Virginia: Three locations
Kmart - Beckley, Martinsburg, Vienna

Wyoming: One location
Sears - Cheyenne