Sears, Kmart to close 63 locations across US

In yet another blow to the retail industry, Sears Holdings (NASDAQ: SHLD) announced that it will close 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores in late January 2018, with liquidation sales beginning as soon as Nov. 9.

Sears Holdings has been plagued with low profits, and the move follows the closing of about 250 stores already announced this year.

Meanwhile, Sears launched a “holiday blowout” sale at both chains that began Wednesday and will last until Nov. 25, a day after Black Friday.

The dark cloud over brick-and-mortar retailers is largely due to e-commerce giants like Amazon taking over the marketplace.

A look at the latest Sears and Kmart closures:

Alabama: Two locations

Kmart - Albertville

Sears - Tuscaloosa

Arkansas: Two locations

Sears - Fort Smith

Sears - Fayetteville

Arizona: Two locations

Kmart - Casa Grande

Sears - Mesa

Colorado: One location

Sears - Greeley

Florida: Three locations

Kmart - Clearwater, Milton, Sebring

Georgia: Five locations

Kmart - Dalton, Macon, Tifton

Sears - Lithonia, Valdosta

Idaho: One location

Kmart - Ammon

Illinois: One location

Kmart - Effingham

Kentucky: Four locations

Kmart - Frankfort, Glasgow, Henderson, Versailles

Maryland: One location

Sears - Baltimore

Massachusetts: One location

Sears - Lanesboro (Pittsfield)

Michigan: Three locations

Kmart - Battle Creek, Clinton Township, Mt Pleasant

Minnesota: One location

Kmart - Thief River Falls

Missouri: Four locations

Kmart - Independence, Poplar Bluff, Sedalia, St Louis

New Jersey:

Sears - Phillipsburg

North Carolina: One location

Kmart - Jacksonville

Ohio: Five locations

Kmart - Austintown, Cleveland, Hillsboro, Oregon, St. Marys

Pennsylvania: Seven locations

Kmart - Clarion, Moon Township / Coraopolis, Moosic, Shamokin Dam

Sears - Indiana, Pennsdale/Muncy, State College

South Dakota: One location

Kmart - Aberdeen

Tennessee: Three locations

Kmart - Cookeville, Nashville, Tullahoma

Texas: Three locations

Kmart - Texarkana

Sears - Lufkin, San Angelo

Utah: One location

Sears - Salt Lake City

Virginia: Five locations

Kmart - Abingdon, Danville, Lynchburg, Richmond

Sears - Colonial Hts

West Virginia: Three locations

Kmart - Beckley, Martinsburg, Vienna

Wyoming: One location

Sears - Cheyenne