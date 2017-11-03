Sears, Kmart to close 63 locations across US

In yet another blow to the retail industry, Sears Holdings (NASDAQ: SHLD) announced that it will close 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores in late January 2018, with liquidation sales beginning as soon as Nov. 9.
Sears Holdings has been plagued with low profits, and the move follows the closing of about 250 stores already announced this year.
Meanwhile, Sears launched a “holiday blowout” sale at both chains that began Wednesday and will last until Nov. 25, a day after Black Friday.
The dark cloud over brick-and-mortar retailers is largely due to e-commerce giants like Amazon taking over the marketplace.
A look at the latest Sears and Kmart closures:
Alabama: Two locations
Kmart - Albertville
Sears - Tuscaloosa
Arkansas: Two locations
Sears - Fort Smith
Sears - Fayetteville
Arizona: Two locations
Kmart - Casa Grande
Sears - Mesa
Colorado: One location
Sears - Greeley
Florida: Three locations
Kmart - Clearwater, Milton, Sebring
Georgia: Five locations
Kmart - Dalton, Macon, Tifton
Sears - Lithonia, Valdosta
Idaho: One location
Kmart - Ammon
Illinois: One location
Kmart - Effingham
Kentucky: Four locations
Kmart - Frankfort, Glasgow, Henderson, Versailles
Maryland: One location
Sears - Baltimore
Massachusetts: One location
Sears - Lanesboro (Pittsfield)
Michigan: Three locations
Kmart - Battle Creek, Clinton Township, Mt Pleasant
Minnesota: One location
Kmart - Thief River Falls
Missouri: Four locations
Kmart - Independence, Poplar Bluff, Sedalia, St Louis
New Jersey:
Sears - Phillipsburg
North Carolina: One location
Kmart - Jacksonville
Ohio: Five locations
Kmart - Austintown, Cleveland, Hillsboro, Oregon, St. Marys
Pennsylvania: Seven locations
Kmart - Clarion, Moon Township / Coraopolis, Moosic, Shamokin Dam
Sears - Indiana, Pennsdale/Muncy, State College
South Dakota: One location
Kmart - Aberdeen
Tennessee: Three locations
Kmart - Cookeville, Nashville, Tullahoma
Texas: Three locations
Kmart - Texarkana
Sears - Lufkin, San Angelo
Utah: One location
Sears - Salt Lake City
Virginia: Five locations
Kmart - Abingdon, Danville, Lynchburg, Richmond
Sears - Colonial Hts
West Virginia: Three locations
Kmart - Beckley, Martinsburg, Vienna
Wyoming: One location
Sears - Cheyenne