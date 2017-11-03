Apple iPhone X Face ID feature has identical Murray twins in a digital spat

Apple’s iPhone X was released Friday and numerous reports indicate long lines have formed as fans flocked to buy the new device worldwide.

The highly-anticipated iPhone X comes with new features such as Animoji, portrait lighting and the much-hyped facial recognition software. The device also comes with a hefty price tag and the highest yet for an iPhone - $1,000.

But will the new iPhone X’s facial recognition technology be any match for the identical Murray twins?

“I think it’s going to be so cool to not have to hit the home button every time to activate your phone. It’s much more secure, you’ll be able to pay for things with it a lot easier,” UBS Financial Services managing director Jonathan Murray told FOX Business’ Liz Claman.

The Face ID feature replaces the fingerprint sensor and unlocks the device by taking a 3D scan of your face.

“The notion of someone else, let alone my twin brother, getting access to my phone that’s scary,” David Murray said on FOX Business’ “Countdown to the Closing Bell.”

Tech publication Mashable conducted a test where it was able to trick Apple’s face-mapping technology using identical twins.

“It’s going to take a lot adjusting for people after 10 years of hitting that home button to learn how to properly swipe and so forth,” David said.

Apple has reportedly admitted that people with the fame facial features may be able to unlock each other’s iPhones.

“I don’t have anything to hide. I don’t know why he is so reticent about this Liz. It does make me wonder what’s on his phone” Jonathan said when asked if he would be ok with his twin brother secretly grabbing his phone.