Trump's Twitter account accidentally deactivated by employee, company says

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump’s Twitter (TWTR) account was briefly deactivated on Thursday night due to a mistake by a Twitter employee, the social media company said.

“Earlier today @RealDonaldTrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored,” Twitter said in a statement. “We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.”

Users who attempted to access Trump’s account during the outage saw an error message that read “sorry, that page doesn’t exist!” Twitter did not provide specific information on how the account was deactivated or whether the employee will face discipline.

Once his account was restored, Trump tweeted about the rollout of the GOP’s new tax reform plan. The president did not address the account outage.

