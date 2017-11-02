Trump's Twitter account accidentally deactivated by employee, company says

President Donald Trump’s Twitter (TWTR) account was briefly deactivated on Thursday night due to a mistake by a Twitter employee, the social media company said.

“Earlier today @RealDonaldTrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored,” Twitter said in a statement. “We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.”

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Users who attempted to access Trump’s account during the outage saw an error message that read “sorry, that page doesn’t exist!” Twitter did not provide specific information on how the account was deactivated or whether the employee will face discipline.

Great Tax Cut rollout today. The lobbyists are storming Capital Hill, but the Republicans will hold strong and do what is right for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Once his account was restored, Trump tweeted about the rollout of the GOP’s new tax reform plan. The president did not address the account outage.