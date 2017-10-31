On Our Radar

World Series ticket prices fall with Dodgers on brink of elimination

By Sports FOXBusiness

TicketIQ CEO Jesse Lawrence and SportsBusiness Journal editor Daniel Kaplan discuss the high ticket demand for the World Series game between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A seesaw battle in Game 5 brought new drama to the World Series, but ticket prices for Tuesday’s Game 6 in Los Angeles have dropped with the Dodgers one loss from elimination.

Ticket sellers on StubHub were asking for a minimum of $394 as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the company. That’s a drop of $50 compared to Monday, a day after the Astros won a wild 13-12 affair in Houston and took a 3-2 series lead. The average ticket price was $1,044, $280 cheaper than a day earlier and 29% less than Game 6 last year.

StubHub still had 7,477 tickets available just hours before Game 6. The most expensive ticket sold so far went for $14,750.

Game 1, which was also played in Los Angeles, attracted higher prices on the secondary market, benefiting from the Dodgers’ first World Series appearance since 1988. StubHub said Game 1 tickets went for $1,127 on average.

Tickets for a potential Game 7 will likely be more expensive. The price to get in the door was $1,100 per seat as of Tuesday.

