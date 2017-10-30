Russian oligarch reportedly building NYC's largest residence

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich may be on his way to building the biggest private residence in Manhattan, according to the New York Post, which reported that he has scooped up a fourth Upper East Side townhouse adjacent to three that he already owns.

Continue Reading Below

Abramovich and his architects previously submitted plans to combine three adjacent townhomes into one 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion. The first proposal was rejected, but the second was approved by the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) in June 2016.

The LPC is the largest municipal preservation agency in the nation, responsible for protecting New York City's architecturally, historically and culturally significant buildings and sites. Its approval is one of the steps required before construction can begin, however Abramovich’s purchase of a fourth townhouse likely means that he will have to submit another proposal.

The LPC had not returned FOX Business’ request for comment at the time of publication.

Abramovich started buying the townhomes in 2014, according to data from Zillow, beginning with 11 E. 75th, which sold for $27.7 million. Also sold in 2014 was 15 E. 75th Street, which sold for $18.3 million, followed by 13 E. 75th for $30 million in 2015. No sales data was readily available for 9 E. 75th, the reported fourth adjacent townhome purchase by Abramovich.

Forbes estimates Abramovich’s net worth at $9.6 billion. He owns stakes in steel giant Evraz, Norilsk Nickel, and the U.K.'s Chelsea soccer team. He also owns the 536’ Eclipse, the second-largest yacht in the world.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

According to NeighborhoodX, the largest home for sale in Manhattan, as of August 2017, was a 20,000-square-foot townhouse on 5th Avenue.

