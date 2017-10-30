Halloween’s hottest costumes unmasked: Party City CEO

Party City CEO James Harrison on Monday discussed the hottest-trending Halloween costumes of 2017.

“Disney Descendants are very, very hot, Shadow Ninjas is very, very hot, Wonder Woman everyone from 12 to 25 to 95 years old, and then also on a generic stand point Cop Cutie, which is a sexy cop costume, which every year seems to be in the top 10,” he told FOX Business’ Liz Claman on “Countdown to the Closing Bell.”

Many people may think that President Trump would be a very trendy Halloween costume, but the Party City CEO said the store doesn’t even have a mask for the commander-in-chief.

“We don’t have a President Trump mask, we have a comb over president mask and we also have a comb over president ride along, which is a costume that fits up in your legs and basically you piggyback on [the] comb over president,” he said.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend $9.1 billion on Halloween products, up from $8.4 billion in 2016.

“That’s a very big number and it incorporates a lot of things [such as] candy, which is obviously a very big component, costumes, decorations and for us really accessories because the ability for us to offer you the ability to differentiate yourself as opposed to simply buying a costume in a bag from some of the other suppliers of costumes is really important,” he said.

Harrison said regardless of how much consumers spend online, people prefer to do their Halloween shopping at brick-and-mortar stores.

“This current Halloween we’ve done several surveys and have seen other surveys that indicate that anywhere from 60% to 65% of consumers want to shop for their Halloween costume in the store. They may go online for inspiration, [but] only 22% saying they are buying their Halloween online,” he said.

