Solid earnings drive Dow to record high

The Dow Jones Industrial Average zoomed to another record on Tuesday, pushed higher by positive earnings from components 3M (MMM) and Caterpillar (CAT).

Both companies’ shares were higher as a result of their latest, positive quarterly results, and upbeat forecasts.

Equipment manufacturer Caterpillar earned $1.95 per share in the quarter, above the average analyst estimate of $1.27 per share according to Thomson Reuters. Total revenue rose to $11.41 billion, topping expectations for $10.65 billion. The company is expecting its full-year revenue will come in at $44 billion, at the top end of its prior guidance for $42 billion to $44 billion, while the company sees full year earnings at $6.25 per share, up significantly from its prior forecast for $5 per share.

Industrial giant 3M had adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.33 versus $2.15 in the same quarter last year. Revenue grew to $8.17 billion from $7.71 billion in the comparable quarter. The company hiked its full-year guidance for sales growth of 4% to 5% from the prior 3% to 5%. Earnings per share expectations were increased to $9.00 to $9.10 from $8.80 to $9.05.

Shares of Dow component General Electric (GE) were lower again on Tuesday, continuing their retreat since last week’s stunning earnings miss. While GE’s stock is under pressure, when it comes to the Dow, its losses are being masked by the big gains in other Dow component companies.

As U.S. stocks continued their record run, gold was one of the major casualties. The commodity, a common investment in times of political and economic uncertainty, closed down 0.6% at $1,278.30 per ounce, a two week low, according to FactSet data.