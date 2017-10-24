On Our Radar

Amazon will control nearly half of US e-commerce sales this year

By Ecommerce FOXBusiness

Amazon says 238 cities want to be the home of its new headquarters. FBN's Stuart Varney with more. video

Amazon received 238 proposals for new headquarters

Amazon says 238 cities want to be the home of its new headquarters. FBN's Stuart Varney with more.

Amazon (AMZN) has tightened its stranglehold on the e-commerce business.

Continue Reading Below

New research shows that Amazon will control 44% of all online sales in the U.S. this year, according to eMarketer data cited by Recode. That’s an increase from Amazon’s market share of 38% in 2016. Amazon’s online sales are on pace to grow 32% to $196.8 billion in 2017, including third-party listings.

Amazon is far and away the leader in e-commerce sales. The closest competitor is eBay (EBAY), which is projected to hold a 6.8% share of the market this year. Apple (AAPL) and Walmart (WMT) are bound for third place at 3.6%. Home Depot (HD), Best Buy (BBY) and Macy’s (M) round out the top seven retailers online.

More from FOX Business

Online shopping still accounts for a small share of the overall U.S. retail industry, though it’s growing quickly. E-commerce sales will jump 15.8% in 2017, and Amazon is responsible for nearly 4% of retail sales, eMarketer says.

Amazon shares rose 1% to $975.90 on Tuesday, extending its gains to 30.1% on the year.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments