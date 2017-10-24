Amazon will control nearly half of US e-commerce sales this year

Amazon (AMZN) has tightened its stranglehold on the e-commerce business.

New research shows that Amazon will control 44% of all online sales in the U.S. this year, according to eMarketer data cited by Recode. That’s an increase from Amazon’s market share of 38% in 2016. Amazon’s online sales are on pace to grow 32% to $196.8 billion in 2017, including third-party listings.

Amazon is far and away the leader in e-commerce sales. The closest competitor is eBay (EBAY), which is projected to hold a 6.8% share of the market this year. Apple (AAPL) and Walmart (WMT) are bound for third place at 3.6%. Home Depot (HD), Best Buy (BBY) and Macy’s (M) round out the top seven retailers online.

Online shopping still accounts for a small share of the overall U.S. retail industry, though it’s growing quickly. E-commerce sales will jump 15.8% in 2017, and Amazon is responsible for nearly 4% of retail sales, eMarketer says.

Amazon shares rose 1% to $975.90 on Tuesday, extending its gains to 30.1% on the year.