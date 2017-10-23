Amazon receives 238 proposals for second headquarters

Amazon (AMZN) received 238 proposals from cities and regions in North America interested in becoming home to its second headquarters, the company announced on its website Monday.

Amazon said it will invest over $5 billion in construction for the second headquarters, which could mean as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs. The ongoing operation of Amazon’s second headquarters, meanwhile, is expected to create tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of dollars in additional investment.

As FOX Business has reported, cities across the U.S. are going to great lengths in hopes of winning the “HQ2” bid. Kansas City Mayor Sylvester James gave 1,000 Amazon products five-star reviews, while the city of Stonecrest, Georgia offered to change its name to Amazon and make CEO Jeff Bezos mayor if selected.

Other cities, however, have taken a more relaxed approach. Steve Adler, the mayor of Austin, Texas, said “I’m not convinced that, ultimately, Amazon decides what’s the best match for them based on the kinds of things that some other cities are doing,” according to the Austin American-Statesman. Moody’s Analytics ranked Austin as the front runner to become Amazon’s second headquarters.

Amazon had not returned FOX Business’ request for more information on an HQ2 short list at the time of publication.