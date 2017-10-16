Sears dealt latest blow as Berkowitz resigns from board

Bruce R. Berkowitz has resigned from Sears Holdings

Corporation’s (NASDAQ: SHLD) board of directors, effective Oct. 31, 2017, after holding the post for about 20-months.

Sears is struggling. Last March, in a filing with the Securities Exchange Commission, Sears Holdings issued a going-concern warning letting investors know that the company faces serious financial risks.

Last Thursday, Sears Holdings’ chairman and hedge funder Eddie Lampert loaned the company another $100 million to increase its liquidity ahead of the holiday shopping season.

