GM workers in Canada end strike at Equinox factory

Workers at a General Motors (GM) factory in Canada approved a new labor contract Monday, ending a four-week strike that stalled production of the Chevrolet Equinox.

GM's CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, is the main source of Equinox crossovers. The facility had been idle since Sept. 17.



Unifor Local 88 President Dan Borthwick says nearly 86 percent of members voted in favor of the four-year deal. Production of the Chevrolet Equinox compact SUV will restart at 11 p.m. Monday.

Exact vote totals were not available. Borthwick says 2,300 to 2,400 of the plant's 2,500 union workers voted.

Workers wanted GM to make their factory the lead producer of the Equinox. Borthwick says the union didn't get that but won provisions giving added benefits to workers who are near retirement if the plant closes, production moves or a shift is ended.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

