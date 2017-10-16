Dow eyes 23,000 as earnings season heats up

Investors are in the thick of third-quarter earnings season and the Dow stands just 128 points away from 23,000 at the close on Friday. The Nasdaq jumped 14 points ending at a fresh record high. Netflix (NFLX) releases its latest report card after the market closes today.

Tesla (TSLA) is firing hundreds of workers after their annual reviews; engineers, managers, factory workers, all part of the ranks getting the axe. The dismissals come at a crucial point for the company, which is pushing to increase vehicle production five-fold for its new Model 3.

Change your Facebook status to hungry. Facebook thinks it can make ordering food easier, so it's partnering with food delivery services as well as local restaurants to deliver Facebook users their order.

