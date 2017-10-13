BMW recalls 85,000 X3 SUVs to fix air bag problem

BMW is recalling 85,302 SUVs in the U.S., saying air bags for the front passenger seat may not activate.

The recall includes certain 2006 to 2010 X3 vehicles. A notice issued through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the mat that detects occupants in the front passenger seat could fatigue and develop cracks.

The defect might lead to a system failure, thus preventing the air bag from inflating or deploying properly. Occupant detection mats will change the way air bags deploy if children are sitting in the seat.

BMW is not aware of any injuries related to the issue.

BMW will notify owners of affected X3 2.5i, X3 3.0i and X3 xDrive30i models. The recall is scheduled to begin Nov. 20. Dealers will replace the occupant detection mat in the front passenger seat free of charge.