Amazon suspends programming chief over sexual harassment allegations

The Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal is expanding with questions now about the survival of The Weinstein Company, which he co-founded and bears his name. Some talent agencies are steering clear. Plus, TMZ looked at Harvey's contract and it actually said he could get sued for sexual harassment over and over so long as he paid out the victims.

Continue Reading Below

And, Amazon (AMZN) is now suspending its programming chief, Roy Price, for an incident that happened two years ago. “The Man in the High Castle” producer Isa Hackett reported that Price had made repeated advances towards her.

No closing records for stocks on Thursday. The Dow dropped 32 points, as investors were disappointed by quarterly earnings from Citigroup (C) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) .

Relish the turkey! The owner of CBL Properties shopping malls is staying closed on Thanksgiving, restoring the traditional Black Friday shopping day.