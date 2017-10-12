Equifax investigating another potential cyberattack

Following a breach that potentially compromised the information of 145.5 million Americans, credit reporting agency Equifax (EFX) was investigating another possible cyber event on Thursday, the company confirmed to FOX Business.

Continue Reading Below

Equifax took down one of its customer assistance web pages, set up to help victims of the megabreach, as it looks into the possibility of a new hack.

“We are aware of the situation identified on the equifax.com website in the credit report assistance link,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “Our IT and security teams are looking into this matter, and out of an abundance of caution have temporarily taken this page offline. When it becomes available or we have more information to share, we will.”

On Wednesday, ARS Technica reported that an independent security analyst, discovered the site was, once again, under siege by hackers.

The initial breach took place between Mid-May and July, and hackers accessed everything from Social Security numbers to birth dates to driver’s license numbers. The company disclosed this incident to the public on Sept. 7.