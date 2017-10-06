On Our Radar

YouTube tweaked its search results after the Las Vegas massacre

By Stocks FOXBusiness

Oil prices in the spotlight as Tropical Storm Nate threatens the Gulf of Mexico. video

Morning Business Outlook: 10/6/17

Oil prices in the spotlight as Tropical Storm Nate threatens the Gulf of Mexico.

Oil prices are in the spotlight as Tropical Storm Nate threatens production in the Gulf of Mexico. Major producers BP (BP) and Chevron (CVX) are shutting all of their platforms. Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) and Anadarko (APC) are suspending some activity.

Continue Reading Below

More from FOXBusiness.com

Google (GOOGL) subsidiary YouTube is tweaking its search results after the Las Vegas massacre. It wants to stop the spread of “conspiracy theories” on the site after noticing that at one point after the tragedy its top 5 videos for news about the shooting peddled misinformation. 

And movie night just got more expensive.  Netflix (NFLX) is raising prices on its standard plan by 10%, bringing the monthly cost to $11.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments