JetBlue, Southwest Airlines waive fees for Vegas customers after shooting

Some major airlines are waiving travel change fees for Las Vegas customers on Monday, hours after a deadly shooting at a concert near Mandalay Bay Casino killed at least 58 people and temporarily shuttered McCarran International Airport.

Continue Reading Below

Several flights were diverted from nearby McCarran International Airport, located close to the shooting location, after a gunman opened fire on attendees of a concert by country music star Jason Aldean. More than 500 people were injured in the shooting.

JetBlue said it would waive change and cancellation fees, as well as fare differences for customers traveling to or from Las Vegas through Tuesday. A JetBlue flight from Boston to Las Vegas was diverted to Phoenix, later arriving at its original destination at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time.

“Our hearts go out to the Las Vegas community and those affected by this tragedy. We are working to confirm the safety and wellbeing of our crewmembers and their families,” JetBlue said in a statement to FOX Business.

Southwest Airlines said it is “not currently experiencing any operational impact at McCarran International Airport” due to the shooting. The carrier is waiving fees for customers traveling into and out of the city on Monday.

“Our Southwest hearts are with everyone affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas,” the airline said in a statement.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

A Delta Air Lines representative said the carrier had one Vegas-bound flight diverted to another airport due to the shooting. The flight traveled to Vegas once McCarron Airport reopened, and no other Delta flights were impacted.

American Airlines said all of its flights on Monday are “on-time as scheduled.”

Authorities identified Stephen Paddock, 64, as a suspect in the attack. Paddock died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene.