Yellen talks inflation and uncertainty: Live Blog

Inflation continues to be an Achilles’ heel for policy makers and a headwind for the recovering U.S. economy. It is also sparking a fresh debate on whether the FOMC should continue on the path of raising interest rates.

“On a 12-month basis, overall inflation and the measure excluding food and energy prices have declined this year and are running below 2 percent. Market-based measures of inflation compensation remain low; survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed, on balance,” said members of the FOMC in their statement following the September meeting.

Today, Fed Chair Yellen will share more details on the topic in a speech titled “Inflation, Uncertainty, and Monetary Policy” she will deliver at the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) annual meeting.

FOX Business will be live blogging her speech and the Q&A following. Her remarks are expected to begin around 12:45pm ET.